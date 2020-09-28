Doctor claims couple assaulted him when asked to wear mask, wait for their turn

New Delhi: Asked to wear a mask and wait for their turn, a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a couple at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. The hospital has filed a police complaint in the matter while the resident doctors' association at the hospital wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act.

"The incident happened on Saturday morning while I was in the minor operation theatre. The woman had swelling in her thigh and her attendant, who was not wearing a mask, wanted me to examine her before others," Dr Rahul Jain, the complainant, said.

He constantly kept pressuring me. I told him to wear a mask and wait for his turn, he claimed. The doctor alleged that the man entered the operation theatre and assaulted him. Jain claimed the man also threw a stool at him but he dodged it.