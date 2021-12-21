Docs protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling

New Delhi: Resident doctors of various hospitals in Delhi on Monday protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan here over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, as they intensified the ongoing stir to push forth their demands.



Patient care was affected for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors of the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals here boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of the nationwide agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).

FORDA president Dr Manish said, "We are going to intensify and escalate our protest today".

The protesting doctors, carrying banners and posters, held a demonstration and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue.