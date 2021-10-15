Docs assaulted at hosp after newborn dies

New Delhi: Three doctors were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a patient at a private hospital in northwest Delhi's Pitampura after a newborn baby died during a caesarean procedure, the police here said on Thursday.



The patient's family members, who were later detained, alleged that the baby died due to the "negligence of doctors", they added.

During the police's inquiry, it was found that a 26-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Rani Bagh, was admitted to the Pitampura hospital on Tuesday, following which complications arose for the delivery of her child, a senior police officer said.

Due to this, the doctors decided to perform a C-section on the woman but despite their efforts, the baby was stillborn, the officer said.

Enraged at this, some family members of the woman got in a fight with the doctors

there and allegedly manhandled them, blaming their purported "negligence" for the baby's death, the officer added. Footage of the incident showed a group of people hurling abuses at one of the doctors and assaulting him.

The body of the baby was later shifted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the Delhi Police said.

After the incident, one of the doctors of the private

hospital went ahead to lodge a police complaint against the patient's family members for manhandling doctors and causing damage to the hospital,

they said.