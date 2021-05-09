Doc dies of Covid

New Delhi: A doctor from Delhi's Saroj Hospital succumbed to Covid even though he had been vaccinated twice.



Dr. Anil Kumar Rawat had received second shot of Covishield vaccine in March. He was on ventilator due to Covid complications after he contracted the virus 12 days ago.

Dr. Rawat had been holding OPD consultations till mid April. His colleagues said that he was confident he would recover in no time. Dr. Rawat was working at Saroj Hospital and had been associated with the hospital since 1996.