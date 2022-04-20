'Do not impose Covid curbs based on positivity rate alone'

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday appealed to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to impose coronavirus restrictions merely on the basis of positivity rate.



The traders' body in a letter to the DDMA also requested it to make it mandatory to wear masks in public if the situation demands.

The request from the traders' body comes a day before a crucial meeting of the DDMA where it is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and hybrid mode of offline and online teaching for schoolchildren, in view of rising number of infections in past many days.

The DDMA meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal will also review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

In a letter written to the DDMA, the CTI said that coronavirus is completely under control in Delhi at present and there is no need to impose more strictness in right now.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the news of increasing coronavirus cases in the capital has created an atmosphere of fear among the traders.

"Now the marriages have also started and somehow the business is getting back on track. If there is any restriction, the business will suffer. Decision (regarding restrictions) should not be taken only on the basis of case escalation and positivity rate but the rate of hospitalisation and bed occupancy and effectiveness of the variant should also be considered," Goyal said.