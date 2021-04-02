'Do not forget him': Activists on JMI student's one year incarceration

New Delhi: As activist Meeran Haider finished one year in jail based on allegations of purportedly "conspiring to incite" the Delhi riots last year, friends and supporters came together to join a Twitter storm in support of him. Haider, a 35-year-old PhD student at Jamia and president of the youth wing of the RJD in Delhi, was called in for questioning by the Delhi Police Special Cell on April 2, 2020, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots. He was subsequently arrested the same day.



"Meeran Haider completes one year in jail. He stood up for democracy, freedom, equality and friendship. Do not forget him," Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, who has also been named in the chargesheet said.

Haider is also a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group of current and former students of the university, who had come together during anti-CAA protests.

Many students from Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University also came in solidarity with Haider, demanding his release.