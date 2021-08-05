DMRC's Grey Line extension opening delayed by 2 weeks

New Delhi: The inauguration of the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand Metro section of the Grey Line has been postponed by around 2 weeks since the completion of a vital road providing access to the station from a part of the nearby localities is pending, the Delhi Metro said on Wednesday.



The extension was supposed to be inaugurated along with the Trilokpuri section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line on Friday. The reason for the delay, as per DMRC, was that a portion of a vital road link connecting Khair Mor with Gopal Nagar had to be blocked for heavy vehicles due to the construction work being carried out on the reversal facility beyond the Dhansa Bus Stand station.

"However, following the completion of tunneling work in the reversal area, the road is now being restored and will be ready soon which will facilitate easy access to the station from various interiors beyond Najafgarh," DMRC said in a press note.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC's Executive Director (corporate communications) further said that the date of inauguration of the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will be announced shortly following the completion of this pending work. "Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on the Pink Line will be held on August 6 (Friday) as announced earlier," Dayal added.

The nearly 1-km long extension on the Grey Line is supposed to connect the metro network deeper into rural Najafgarh areas, as per DMRC. On Friday, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line, for now, through video conferencing in the morning while services are supposed to commence from 3 PM onwards.

The Dhansa Bus Stand Station on the 4.2 km-long Grey Line, also known as the Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor, will be the first station to have an underground parking facility while the station itself is geared to have an artistic touch to it with interiors reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the capital, DMRC has said.