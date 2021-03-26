DMRC to increase number of flying squads

New Delhi: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases being witnessed in the Capital, the Delhi Metro, on its part, has decided to intensify measures to ensure that social distancing and safety protocols are followed inside the compartments and the station premises while increasing the number of flying squads who will keep a vigilant check on the commuters.



Taking note of the rising number of violation of COVID-19 protocols among the commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the number of flying squads, comprising of both Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Metro personnel, who had been deployed across the metro network in order to ensure compliance of norms and issuance of fines under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act.

"...the frequency of checking drives is being increased to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is strictly adhered by the passengers and offenders will be penalized on the spot," DMRC said in a press note.

This comes in the backdrop of the Delhi government earlier this week identifying Delhi Metro as one of the super-spreader zones with chances of high infection spread, among other areas like movie theatres, markets, etc.

As per DMRC, entry at stations will be regulated as per social distancing norms, especially at busy stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, ITO etc. during morning and evening peak hours.

"While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles/stripes," Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal said, adding that if it is found that protocols are being flouted at stations, "entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured". In addition, Dayal said that the Delhi Metro is also writing to the district administration to facilitate necessary assistance in ensuring social distancing and maintaining law and order outside metro stations keeping the view a spike in COVID-19 cases which might occur due to the passengers outside the stations while waiting for their turn to enter the stations.

"DMRC has also directed its officials posted at stations to intensify their inspection and ensure that all the travel protocols are strictly complied by both the Metro staff as well as the travelling public," Dayal stated in the press note.

Meanwhile, the DMRC claimed that on both Tuesday and Wednesday, it's flying squads managed to penalise as many as 552 commuters for not wearing a face mask properly and following social distancing norms. Dayal further said that due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow the additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute. "If possible, off peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding/long wait during peak hours," he added.

Millennium Post had earlier reported on how commuters had been flouting COVID-19 protocols by not wearing face masks inside the compartments and sitting on seats which were mandated to be left vacant. Further, data maintained till December 31 last year showed that average line utilization shot upto around 16 lakhs per day, up from 13 to 14 lakhs it witnessed in November. Line utilization is defined as the number of journeys completed for origin to destination across lines.