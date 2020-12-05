DMRC to assist Noida Metro in expansion of corridor

Noida: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide consultation to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for the expansion of Noida-Greater Noida metro corridor, according to an agreement signed between the two agencies on Friday.

The NMRC already operates the Aqua Line over a 29.07-km distance between Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh and is planning a new 9-km corridor between the twin cities, according to officials.

The NMRC and the DMRC today signed an agreement under which the NMRC will be engaging the DMRC for the services as General Consultants (GC)/Project Management Consultants (PMC) for its Phase-II project from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-2, the NMRC said in a statement. The pact was signed by NMRC's Executive Director Praveen Mishra and DMRC's Director (Business Development) P K Garg. NMRC's Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari and her DMRC counterpart Mangu Singh joined the occasion through video-conference along with other officers of the two metro organisations. The Phase-II project of NMRC will be an extension of the Aqua Line from Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-2. This corridor is 9.605-km long consisting of five elevated stations namely — Noida Sector-122, Noida Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech-12 and Greater Noida Sector-2, it stated.