DMRC takes steps to launch 100 e-ricks in 4 Delhi Metro stations

NEW DELHI: With the aim to provide convenience to its commuters by ensuring last-mile connectivity from metro stations, the DMRC has joined hands with a Hyderabad-based firm ETO Motors to launch a fleet of 100 e-Rickshaws across four Delhi Metro stations.



The step will enable clean and efficient last-mile connectivity to the passengers using the Delhi Metro, the ETO said in a statement. ETO Motors, an electric mobility provider, will be launching the services from March 20, 2020, after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) permitted the same. The four stations selected are — Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi.

Dedicated space for parking/stabling of e-rickshaw and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off passengers at these respective Metro stations will be provided by the DMRC.

Commenting on the development, Biju Mathews, chief executive officer, ETO Motors said that they are happy to make the announcement. He said they have received the letter of acceptance sent by DMRC to launch the e-rickshaw services across four metro stations in Delhi. "This is a testimony of our capability in effectively handling the first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro Rail. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring their lower carbon footprint. Our affordable mobility service will definitely help passengers to save on their travel expenses," Mathews added.