DMRC suggests minimal conversation, staggered travel times for commuters

New Delhi: Even though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police (Metro), traffic police and PCR units in the Capital are on high alert and have left no stone unturned to make sure the city is as prepared as can be for metro services to resume; the DMRC, in a last-ditch appeal to commuters, has asked them to "talk less" and "break the peak" as part of its strategy to make this a success as cases surge in the city once again.



The DMRC's intention behind the slogan for commuters is aimed at preventing short-range aerosol transmission which could aid the virus in spreading to a large number of others and to encourage commuters to stagger their travel timings and plan accordingly.

In fact, given that the metro itself will be open for four hours in the day and four in the evening, the DMRC has also advised commuters to spread their travel timings so that by ensuring they break the peak rush, they can also ensure the COVID-19 curve is flattened.

"On this Monday and Tuesday, only the Yellow line (49 km span with 37 stations - 20 underground and 17 elevated ones) will remain operational," it said.

"Trains will be available with a headway varying from 2'44'' to 5'28 (at different stretches) with 57 trains performing around 462 trips. The same will be further extended in a graded manner from September 9-12 along with other lines," the DMRC said.

After being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro services will be resumed in three stages from September 7-12, but stations located in containment zones will remain closed.

Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, due to trains halting for a longer duration at stations, there will be a minor increase in the time required for a trip.

Also, because of the threat of infection, tokens will not be available for commuting and only smart cards will be allowed.

Strict guidelines for autos, e-rickshaws, buses in Gurugram

Gurugram: Anticipating the crowds as metro services begin in the National Capital Region today, the Gurugram district administration has issued strict guidelines for autorickshaw, e-rickshaw and bus operators in light of the fact that these modes of transport are key for commuters who wish to get to and from metro stations.



Diesel autos, which usually accommodate up to eight passengers have been directed to ensure a maximum of four riders at any point in time. Meanwhile, CNG autos and e-rickshaws which usually carry four-six passengers have been asked to restrict ridership to two to three at a time.

Besides, private buses have been directed to ensure thermal screening for commuters while private auto drivers have been directed to keep hand sanitisers.

To maintain proper social distancing we have directed them to only allow a certain number of passengers. There will be a Gurugram Police official who will be present at the stands to ensure that the guidelines are complied with," said a senior official from Gurugram District Administration.