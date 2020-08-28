DMRC stops Phase-4 work after forest dept notice

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch in Phase-4 on the directions of the Forest Department which had accused it of violating the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.



"We have stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch and will resume work after all mandatory approvals are met," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), DMRC, said. The stretch is part of the 28.92 km-long Janakpuri West - R K Ashram Marg corridor which is an extension of the Magenta Line.

A DMRC official, however, said talks are on to find a solution to the issue.

According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Division, the DMRC did not have requisite permission to undertake work on a 5.34-km stretch of Road Number 26 between Vikas Puri and Peeragarhi Chowk and a 1,300-meter square portion of the Najafgarh drain which are deemed forest areas.

Multiple notices were issued in February and August, asking the DMRC "not to carry out any construction work on the portion of Road Number 26 and Najafgarh drain", according to the Forest Department.

"The DMRC disobeyed the directions issued and refused to stop work on Road Number 26 and prima facie violated the Forest Conservation Act, 1980," it said.

The Forest Department had filed a violation report with the Union Environment Ministry, alleging severe damage to trees due to the DMRC work at the two locations and lodged complaints at Vikas Puri and Mianwali police stations regarding the matter. However, the DMRC claimed that "the issue of deemed forest came up only in August" and the same was never pointed out by the Forest Department in any of the visits conducted.