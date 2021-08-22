DMRC replaces conventional lights with LED at 155 Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi: To save energy and provide a better experience, the Delhi Metro is replacing the existing conventional illumination system with LED lights at 155 locations, spanning its stations, depots and parking lots, officials said on Sunday.



This is being done as part of a massive drive started earlier this year, and around one lakh LED lights have been installed by replacing bolf ones in the recent months, they said.

"To save energy and provide a much better lighting experience, Delhi Metro has undertaken a massive drive to replace the conventional existing lights (incandescent bulbs, fluorescent lamps, CFL lamps etc.) with LED lights at 155 locations covering metro stations, depots, parking etc. which were constructed or opened for public under DMRC's Ph-I (2005) and Ph-II (2010)," the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC has already covered 75 per cent of the drive in recent months by installing around one lakh LED lights at these locations by replacing the conventional lights, a senior official said.

The remaining 25 per cent of the drive will be completed by the end of October this year, wherein around 35,000 LED lights will be installed in the remaining portion of these locations, he said.

The operational life of conventional lights, which were installed in Ph-I and Ph-II was around 10 years. The DMRC decided to replace these lights which are well past their effective age now with these new-age LED lights which are both cost effective as well as energy efficient.

The LED-based light system will help DMRC save around half of the energy expenditure vis-a-vis the existing lighting system. As a result, the whole cost of installing these lights will be recovered by the DMRC in around two years time, the statement said.

The lifespan of an LED system is longer compared to conventional existing lights, with much reduced maintenance cost. On an average, an LED system lasts 50,000 operating hours or more, it said.