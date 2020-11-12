DMRC plans to provide real-time average waiting time at busy stations

new delhi: Keeping in mind the rush being observed at stations and inside train compartments, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), starting today, has planned to provide real-time average waiting time at such busy stations to commuters during the morning and evening rush hours in order to help avoid long queues at entry and exit points.



Passengers, however, will only get live updates once the waiting time at a particular station goes beyond 20 minutes, DMRC said.

The real-time waiting period, which will be posted on all the DMRC's official social media pages and handles, will cover 10 stations that officials say have been chosen keeping in view the traffic being observed at such places. Commuters will get these updates in the morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and in evening from 5:30 PM to 7:30 pm.

The stations that will be covered under this feature are Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Huda City Centre, Lal Quila, Barakhambha Road, JLN Stadium and Saket.