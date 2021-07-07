DMRC launches 1st ever FASTag-based cashless parking facility

new delhi: The Delhi Metro on Tuesday launched the country's first ever FASTag/UPI based cashless parking facility at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station while as part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative, dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for Auto, Taxi and E-Rickshaws were also inaugurated at the station.



DMRC officials said that the exclusive parking facility which is located at gate number 6 of the Kashmere Gate Station can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers while the entry, exit and payment of 4-wheelers can be done through FASTag. "The parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment," DMRC said, adding that only vehicles with FASTag will be allowed to be parked in this facility.

Entry for two-wheelers can only be done by swiping the DMRC smart card, the officials said. "The smart card swipe is used only for registering the time of entry/exit and fare calculation and no money will be deducted from the card," DMRC said. "In future, the payment can also be made through DMRC/ NCMC cards".

Delhi Metro is further planning to set up such similar systems at more of its parking facilities across Delhi-NCR, a press note said.

In addition to the parking facility, the dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for Auto, Taxi and E-Rickshaws were also inaugurated and these lanes will enable a smooth movement of vehicles and enhance the last mile connectivity at the station. "In the second phase of MMI, which is under construction, there will be a Food Court (to be established by DTIDC) and also a Bus-Terminal (3 lanes with 5 bus capacity each) to be constructed by DMRC," the press note added.

Inaugurating the facility along with senior DMRC officials and NPCI officials, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said, "The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government's 'Digital India' initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project and after observing the response, we will plan similar systems at more parking facilities at our stations."