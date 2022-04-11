DMRC introduces highly advanced baggage scanners

new delhi: The DMRC has started introducing highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners at its metro stations in a phased manner to provide extra safety and security to passengers, officials said on Sunday.



The advanced features in these newly-introduced baggage scanners also ensure more convenience for the elderly and women commuters while lifting and placing heavy baggage items through the system for scanning, they said.

Presently, 34 such baggage scanners with specialised commuter-friendly features have already been installed at major stations at Kashmere Gate, AIIMS, Vishwavidyalaya, HUDA City Centre, Rajouri Garden, Mayur Vihar Ph-1, NOIDA Sec-18, Palam, replacing the older X-BIS systems, the DMRC said.

Gradually, over 250 more such baggage scanners will be installed across all Delhi Metro stations by the year end. At present, there are around 400 X-BIS machines installed at different metro stations across DMRC network it said.