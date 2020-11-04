DMRC installs its first-ever U-Girder

new delhi: As part of ongoing work on the Phase 4 network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has installed the first ever U-Girder, an important component of the elevated viaducts constructed for metro corridors, on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor on Tuesday.



U-Girders are pre-cast, pre-tensioned and U-shaped on which track laying can be done immediately. After casting, these girders are brought to the site and launched with the help of high capacity cranes or launchers, DMRC said in a press note. A total of 780 such U-Girders are planned to be erected in this contract, it added.

"This is a standard span with twin U-Girders of 28 metres length each in one span and the total weight of one U-Girder is approximately 160 MT. This is a major milestone for DMRC, as despite several constraints due to the ongoing pandemic, this important component of the construction work could be started," Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), said. The casting of the U-Girders was started at the designated casting yard in Mundka in June earlier this year.