DMRC incurred huge revenue loss, DTC lost Rs 5.12L, says chargesheet

new delhi: The DMRC incurred huge "unspecified" revenue loss during the north-east Delhi riots in February, while the DTC lost Rs 5.12 lakh, the police have stated in their charge sheet filed in the case related to the purported "larger conspiracy" in the riots.



"The DMRC had incurred unspecified huge revenue loss due to closure of metro stations and disruption in services.

On February 25, 174 round trips and two down trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Shiv Vihar, 362 partial round trips were cancelled between Maujpur-Welcome stations, 23 round trips were cancelled between Shiv Vihar-Welcome sections," it said.

Moreover, the Delhi Police said that according to details sought from the DTC, between December 5 last year and February 28, five DTC buses were damaged and staff members were injured and the corporation incurred a loss of around Rs 2.65 lakh due to damage to buses. The DTC said bus routes that were affected had led to a loss of around Rs 2.47 per cent.

The police said the reports received from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar have stated that there were 688 cases of damage to uninsured commercial properties, 442 cases of damage to residential properties and relief of Rs 12.44 crore had been disbursed to affected riot victims in both the areas.

The police have charge-sheeted 15 persons in the case related to the "conspiracy" in the riots - all of whom are anti-CAA protesters and not a single person named in the chargesheet for the riots is from the pro-CAA group.