DMRC inaugurates new simulator building

new delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday inaugurated a new simulator building equipped with state-of-the art simulator facilities pertaining to train driving, rolling stock maintenance, electrical signalling etc. besides modern computer based training labs and other offices.



"Further upgradation of infrastructure in the new building includes a state-of-the-art telepresence room, a civil engineering demo room, model station control room, modern library, recreational centre, new yoga/meditation room, new canteen, auditorium, etc," the DMRC said in a press note.

Meanwhile, a new Foot-Over-Bridge (FOB) was also inaugurated in front of Shastri Park Metro depot which will allow pedestrians to cross the busy East Approach Road leading to ISBT, Kashmere Gate towards Shahdara across Yamuna, safely from both sides.

"With this new facility, the Delhi Metro Rail Academy will further raise the bar in the quality of training in the field of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). Apart from infrastructural and technological makeover, the Academy has also reviewed its training curriculum with emphasis on standardization, content relevance and cross training advancements," Dr Mangu Singh, Director, DMRC, said.