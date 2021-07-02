DMRC builds 1st ever underground parking facility at Dhansa stn

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has built its first-ever underground integrated parking facility at the Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station on the Dwarka—Najafgarh—Dhansa Bus Stand Corridor which will be the first ever underground Metro station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for parking of vehicles.

"The parking facility will be integrated with the main station area where vehicle users will be able to park their cars and two wheelers and then proceed to the concourse of the station directly using lifts and escalators," DMRC said in a press note.

DMRC added that the station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where there will be the platform at the bottom followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof level at the top.

It added that the parking facility will be of great benefit to the local residents as the adjoining areas are extremely congested with very limited space for parking of vehicles.

"The parking space will have ramps on two sides for entry and exit of vehicles," Executive Director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal said.