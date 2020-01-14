DMC appeals to CJI to take cognizance of alleged police brutality against CAA, NRC protesters

Millennium Post
New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has appealed to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to take cognizance of the alleged police brutalities during recent protests against the CAA and the NRC in various parts of the country.

Zafarul Islam Khan, DMC chairman, in a letter to the CJI, said police behaviour in various states has been "highly objectionable" during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khan in his January 10 letter has attached a list of 87 instances of "police brutality" against protesters in UP, Karnataka, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Delhi.

PTI

