DL test now on Sundays; no appointment needed for e-rickshaw learning licences

New Delhi: The transport department of the Delhi government on Wednesday okayed two landmark decisions — allowing residents to schedule a driver's licence test on Sundays and dropping the requirement of an appointment to get a learner's licence for driving e-rickshaws in the city — aimed at pushing its new Electric Vehicle policy.



This decision comes as the Delhi government is in the last week of its massive months-long campaign to promote the use of electric vehicles as an alternative to carbon-based fuel vehicles, which add to the city's pollution.

According to an official order from the Operations Branch of the Transport Department, all applicants can now approach their concerned licencing zone authority between 2 pm to 4 pm on every working day without any prior appointment. However, the order mentions that this can be done only after the applicant pays the fees through the online portal Saarthi.

The order is likely to benefit a large number of applicants on a daily basis. In its bid to promote electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy 2020, the Delhi government is already providing a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of every e-rickshaw in Delhi. The Delhi government is also planning to provide a 5 per cent interest subvention on loans through the Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC) on the purchase of every such vehicle.

Delhi government in the past few months has also changed the way Zonal Offices/ Regional Transport Offices have been operating in the city, with Faceless services being launched for Registration Certificates and Licence related activities which are currently undergoing trial. The Department also plans to scale service up to 70 essential services in 2 phases over the next few months.

In another significant decision on Sunday, the Transport Department has given the option to applicants to take a Driving Licence test. This has been done with the view to facilitate those people especially the working class, who find it difficult to take a DL test on a working day.

In a statement, the Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot said, "The department and our team of MLOs are putting in their best efforts to monitor any issues that are coming up in real-time and guide applicants on any difficulties they might face in shifting to the new system. We aim to have a seamless system in place which would successfully do away with any waiting time."