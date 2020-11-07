'DJB working towards 100% recycling of sewage treated water'

New Delhi: While visiting the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in the Keshopur area, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Delhi Government is currently focused on implementing ways to recycle and reuse water and generate zero liquid discharge and ground-water recharge.



Jain said, "We will ensure that 100 per cent treated water is recycled and reused. No treated water from any STP will be released into the drains." He also said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been considering treating water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs. "Further, STPs will be made to generate power through Biodigestors and solar panels," he added.

The Water Minister directed officials to use automatic Sedimentation Process Solution (SPS) procedure as manual pumping causes overflowing of sewage in the vicinity. Jain said that high quality treated water of 12 MGD should be provided to farmers through the 30-km irrigation canal networks along with aeration by floating aerators should also be provided. He added that Biodigestors should also be rectified and power should be generated from the sludge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP attacked the Delhi government over its running of the DJB and said it would not allow the utilities board to be privatised. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that his party would not tolerate the "carelessness of the Delhi Jal Board". He said, "Installation of 14 STP had been promised by the Delhi government but in six years not a single STP has been installed. Instead of working at the ground level, the Delhi government is wasting the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi to install hoardings of Chief Minister Kejriwal's glowing face at the Chowks and intersections."