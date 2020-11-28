DJB water tankers welcome protesting farmers into Capital

New Delhi: After having stood with protesting farmers, the Delhi government on Friday evening welcomed them into the Capital with large Delhi Jal Board water tankers waiting to provide potable water to the farmers who had battled water cannons, tear gas and multiple bouts of lathicharge on their way in.



Once the Delhi government rejected the Delhi Police's idea of detaining the farmers at nine stadiums in the city, they were allowed to stage their demonstrations at the Nirankari Ground in Burari.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leaders also took to social media platforms to show their support and spoke on the constitutional right of every individual in the country to hold peaceful protests and asked for the 'dark' farm laws to be withdrawn.

Vice-Chairman of DJB Raghav Chadha appointed nodal officers to ensure the proper supply and arrangement of drinking water for the protesting farmers. The AAP-led Delhi Government also made food and shelter arrangements for the farmers while the Party's MLAs also stepped in and contributed to helping them.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is in support of the protesting farmers and we want to assure them that all arrangements, with respect to food, shelter and drinking water shall be made for them here at Nirankari grounds," Chadha said. The Vice-Chairman also said the same on Twitter which was retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without comment.

V-C Chadha also said that on the one hand, the BJP government was using water cannons on the farmers, the AAP-led government was using water to quench their thirst. "Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government supports the peaceful protestors," he added.

AAP's leader of Punjab and Leader of Opposition of the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema thanked the Delhi CM and said that the Delhi government's landmark decision to not allow stadiums as makeshift prisons for protesting farmers was welcomed by all.

Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also showed his support for the protesting farmers and said that their demands should immediately be accepted and that they have the right to put forward their demands in front of the government.

AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi took to Twitter to show her support and wrote, "Farmers from Punjab, have traveled to Delhi in biting cold to protest peacefully for their economic interests. The Delhi Police, on directions from Central govt. wants to put them in jail."

She also said that the state government cannot let a single "peacefully protesting farmer to be put into jail."

Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain also showed his support on the social media platform and said that the Kejriwal government was in support of the farmers. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also showed his support and said that the farmers were welcome to enter the city and that the party would take care of them. Several other leaders like Jarnail Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and several other MLA's also spoke up for the farmers.