DJB V-C to officials: Rectify water bills of high amounts

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha has directed officers to rectify bills generated on the basis of accumulated readings, an official said on Sunday.



According to the official, some consumers received incorrect bills due to accumulated readings because of the lockdown earlier this year.

The problem was compounded due to the issuance of bills on a provisional basis during the period.

All zonal revenue officers and their junior colleagues have been directed to rectify all such bills where the reading has been found accumulated.

In a circular issued to all zonal revenue officers, it was mentioned that the Revenue headquarters had detected that due to a variety of reasons, accumulated readings were appearing in the water bills of residents.

The circular noted that this was happening because of the lockdown, locked homes resulting in provisional bill amounts being issued to residents which had been accumulated — leading to the incorrect and inflated readings that many have received this time.

Officials added that DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha had in September visited one of the zonal revenue offices where he had brought up this issue. He had directed for all such errors to be corrected so that undue burden does not fall on residents. As a result of the DJB V-C's visit and subsequent directions, the decision was taken to examine all such errors in water bills and rectify them as soon as possible to give relief to consumers.

Zonal revenue officers have been directed to look up water bills with an amount two to three times higher than previous cycles and rectify them through recasting/adjustments. Moreover, the utilities board has said that any laxity shown in rectifying these errors will be viewed seriously.