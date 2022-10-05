DJB V-C helps create multiple artificial ghats in CR Park

New Delhi: As a government dedicated to the welfare of the residents of Delhi, we must ensure that not a single devotee of Maa Durga faces any kind problem during the puja or immersion thereafter. The artificial ponds will create harmony between the twin objectives of cleaning the Yamuna River and also helping Maa Durga devotees to fulfill their religious obligations, said Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday.



Bhardwaj visited the artificial ghats and ponds on Tuesday that have been created for the immersions of Maa Durga idols in CR Park and other areas that fall in his constituency at the conclusion of Durga Puja. The artificial ghats have been created under the direction of the DJB Vice-Chairman to stop pollution in Yamuna. As per the government the temporary ghats represent the tenet of sustainability as they will disallow the chemicals and sold materials applied in the making of Maa Durga Idols to reach Yamuna and hamper the natural ecology of the river.

Bhardwaj said that for Maa Durga idol immersion, devotees should not be forced to immerse idols directly in Yamuna River. He asked the Flood and Irrigation Department to construct artificial ponds and instructed Delhi Jal Board to ensure availability of water in these ponds. The concerned officials were also directed for the beautification of roads around the Pandals of Durga Puja, better sanitation in the area, arrangement of street lights and tight security for the convenience of the devotees of his constituency and entire South Delhi.

Bhardwaj also said, "We must abide by the instructions of NGT regarding idol immersion in Yamuna so that by

2025 the objective of cleaning Yamuna, as set by Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, is fulfilled."