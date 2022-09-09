DJB V-C Bhardwaj opens water bottling plant in South Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday inaugurated a water bottling plant which will supply clean drinking water to residents in south Delhi's Sadiq Nagar at an affordable rate.



The plant will supply 3.5 lakh litres of water from the Ganga river. It will operate in three shifts, and will be able to fill 9,000 water bottles everyday which will be packed and supplied to the public through Jal Suvidha Kendras, Bhardwaj said.

The entire water bottling plant is automatic and requires no manual intervention.

This bottling plant will supply pure and mineral-rich water. The quality will be checked on a regular basis. The DJB is yet to decide the price of the water bottle.

Bhardwaj, however, said it will be less as compared to the market prices.

At present, people in the locality purchase drinking water bottles from local vendors where the quality of the water is not known to them.