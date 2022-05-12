DJB to automate 116 sewage pumping stations using IoT

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board is all set to automate 116 SPSs (Sewage Pumping Stations) around the city by installing IoT (Internet of Things) devices to prevent overflowing of sewage and allow timely discharge from these pumps into sewage treatment plants. The decision has been taken in order to resolve the sewage overflow and water clogging problems that take place at many spots across the city during the monsoon season.



In order to decrease the water pollution from Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board is working on laying sewer lines across unauthorised colonies in the city. This will help in a systematic discharge, collection and transportation of sewage into sewage treatment plants (STP) via the newly set up 116 Sewage Pumping Stations which are about to be automated.

Previously these Sewage Pumping Stations were handled by designated officials. According to the government, untimely discharge from these stations was because of human involvement which led to overflow. These errors in turn lead to choking of the sewer lines and the overflow of water from them has become the main cause behind potholes in the city.

Previously, the solution for such problems used to be a long and costly affair troubling commuters across the city. Simultaneously, the Delhi Jal Board had to deal with difficulties in repeatedly repairing the system and treating the sewage. To address and permanently solve problems like these the government has decided to install new sensors. Trained personnel have been deputed to each Sewage Pumping Station who are to make sure that the system functions smoothly without any hindrances.