DJB to achieve 100% flow meter installation by October-end

new delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday instructed the officials for 100 per cent installation of flow meters across Capital on immediate basis by October 30.



"Water is not an unlimited resource available at our hands, and we can't let even one litre of water go unaccounted, let alone the gallons," Chadha said.

On reviewing the current status of all 3,004 primary and secondary flow meters under the purview of the Delhi Jal Board, Chadha exhorted the officials present that against the required 3,329 flow meters, the pending 325 Flow Meters must be installed by October 30. He also instructed that all Flow Meters must be completed and integrated with the SCADA centre.

Flow Meters are necessary to measure the flow and quantity of water from a particular point. This helps in finding out any possible leakage. Delhi Jal Board records such data through three mediums: 1,277 real-time flow meters, 1,007 battery-operated ones, and 188 manual Flow Meters.

The SCADA centre is DJB's high-tech monitoring system which allows the head office to detect where and how much water is being leaked or

tapped.

"There must be an immediate audit of all manual flow meters, which will be undertaken to check functioning and effectiveness. In the event any such meter is not functioning effectively, it will be immediately rectified, repaired and restored. This task should be completed by October 30. Installation of functional flow meters will help in proper auditing of water," he said.

A follow up meeting has been scheduled on November 1.