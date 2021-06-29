DJB staffer killed, wife injured, son held

New delhi: A 55-year-old Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was murdered and his wife was injured by their son in the Kalyanpuri area. Police have arrested the accused in the case.



Police said they received information at 6:33 am on Monday regarding a quarrel and likely death of the caller's father.

The caller was later identified as deceased's elder son.

Police reached the spot and found that a man and woman were lying in a pool of blood.

"The man was found dead and the lady was shifted to LBS hospital immediately, who was later shifted to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment," the official said.

According to police, the investigation in the case revealed that both were stabbed by their son Vishal.

"Vishal was apprehended from the spot," official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said on further inquiry, it was found that Vishal has been unemployed in the last 7-8 months.

"Before that also, he was working on and off. There were regular episodes of quarrel in the house as he kept on demanding money from parents," the official said.

As per the official, when he was asked to do some work, he used to fight with his parents.

The deceased was identified as Devender, who worked in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) whereas his wife Manju (52) who was injured in the case is still receiving treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on.