DJB says UP, Hry releasing 150 MGD untreated water

new delhi: With the Yamuna frothing with pollutants once again, Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Raghav Chadha, urged the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to pull up their socks and contain the release of untreated pollutant into the river, resulting in the froth



He alleged that the neighbouring states are not concerned about releasing untreated wastewater into the Yamuna, while the DJB has been upgrading its STP capacities so that untreated effluents are not released.

"The Okhla Barrage is under the UP irrigation department, and because of its lackadaisical attitude, water hyacinths grow in abundance. One needs to understand that when these hyacinths decompose, they release surfactants like phosphates," he explained.

When the water filled with phosphates falls in Kalindi Kunj from a height, it produces foam, which gradually accumulates and floats on the surface of the water, he added.

Chadha also alleged that U.P's untreated water reaches Delhi through Shahdara drain, while Haryana's untreated water reaches through Najafgarh drain. "Both combined cause immense water pollution in Okhla Barrage. We will need cooperation from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to keep the Yamuna clean," the VC of DJB said.

DJB has apprised the NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC), regarding the surfactants like phosphates released by a large number of water hyacinths in the Okhla Barrage maintained by the UP Irrigation Department.