DJB plans a rapid response team in all constituencies

New Delhi: Amid water complaints coming in from residents during the peak water demand months, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday issued directions to set up an emergency rapid response team in each of the 70 constituencies to speedily deal with complaints ranging from low water supply to dirty water or pipeline leakages.



Chadha, who met senior DJB officials to review the water supply situation in Delhi, said the emergency response teams, consisting of chief engineers and superintendent engineers, will draft special plans for critical areas under their jurisdiction in consultation with local MLAs.

"These plans will then be submitted to member (water) for verification and further necessary action. On execution of these plans, it is expected that the number of complaints the DJB receives will reduce," a statement quoted him as saying.

Chadha said that the Member (Water) should superimpose data on the constituency-wise water supply on the data on constituency-wise water problems.

"A road map of water supply in the capital based on the Supply-Demand Model on important parameters like population and per capita usage is the key for maximum consumer satisfaction," Chadha said.

"We need to find a way to supply available raw water in an equitable way either through a piped network or additional tanker trips. The Delhi Jal Board's officers need to ensure that complaints received are redressed promptly without fail," he added.

He said the chief engineers are required to visit problem-facing areas along with respective MLAs, formulate a working plan to sort out all water supply-related issues, and submit weekly reports to his office.

Chadha directed DJB officials to conduct a constituency-wise analysis of the database, in terms of the amount of water received by DJB installations, at regular intervals to find out the gap between demand and supply.

The Delhi government said that an in-depth review of all the issues in all the constituencies in the last 3 months was done one after the other on various parameters, which included dirty water, contaminated water complaints, leakage in water pipelines, low-pressure water, no water, waste of water, etc.

The DJB V-C explained that the severity of the situation would increase owing to the onset of monsoon amid the summer peak water demand months. At the meeting, Chadha said that officials must make efforts to efficiently draft a constituency-wise plan to meet this critical situation.

At the meeting, Chadha also took stock of flowmeter installations, directing Chief Engineers to submit a detailed status report on the same in their respective jurisdictions.