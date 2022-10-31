DJB official accepts BJP's challenge and bathes in Yamuna

New Delhi: Sanjay Sharma, Director of Quality Control, Delhi Jal Board on Sunday administered the cleaning chemical in Yamuna water at the Kalindi Kunj Ghat and took bath in the presence



of the locals and the media to show to prove that the cleaning chemical will not harm the devotees coming for the Chhath Puja.

He assured the devotees and the common people of the national Capital that they would not face any trouble during the Chhath Puja celebrations. As per the government, the DJB official proved that the chemical which was being employed by the Delhi Jal Board to treat the water is not a poison or harmful chemical.

On Friday, BJP leaders during their visit to Kalindi Kunj Ghat had engaged themselves with DJB officials and locals in a heated argument over the chemicals that were being sprayed in lieu of preparations for the Chhath festival.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma and his associates accused the officials of spraying poisonous chemicals and challenged Sanjay Sharma to take a dip in that river water.

As per the government, Sanjay Sharma accepted the MP's challenge in order to prove that the BJP and its leaders are spreading lies that the Delhi government and the Delhi Jal Board are administering poisonous chemicals in the water of Yamuna.