DJB names Andrews Ganj building as 'Engineers Bhawan' to celebrate Engineers' Day

New Delhi: Celebrating Engineers' Day, the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday named their Andrews Ganj building as "DJB Engineers Bhawan" and senior officials, including Chairman Satyendar Jain and Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha, commemorated the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya — a



Bharat Ratna recipient and fondly remembered as the Builder of India.

The building shall be used as a public grievance redressal office regarding water, wastewater, etc. for the residents of South Delhi, officials said. Knowledge dissemination regarding rainwater harvesting and various other DJB schemes for

the benefit of the residents can also be availed from the building, they added. While officials said that the day is celebrated every year with pomp and at a large scale but owing to the pandemic, the event was celebrated virtually.

DJB Chairman Jain said, "Delhi Jal Board is equipped with diligent engineers, who work round the clock to make Delhi a better place for its populace by bringing them into the ambit of water and wastewater services and providing them state-of-the-art technology. In the future, DJB will provide consultancy services to other States and then Countries. Creativity and innovation are two important aspects that should be

kept in mind with every project that DJB works for better output as the available resources are limited."

On closing the event, Shalabh Kumar, President of The Engineers Association, DJB Delhi and Member (Water) DJB assured that their resolution to work in the interest of the people of Delhi with full devotion, integrity and zeal will always be intact.