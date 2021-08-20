DJB making efforts for 24/7 water supply in city by next summer: Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board's Chairman Satyendar Jain visited the V-11 Ranney Well in Vikas Marg area of East Delhi to examine a 1 MGD ammonia removal plant. The Minister said that the State government is dedicated in ensuring 24/7 water supply by the next summer season.



Jain along with senior Officials of the DJB visited ammonia removal plant to take stock of the matter and address any issues if present.

The Chairman, after examining the well, said that it was sufficient enough for 7,000 families as it adds clean water directly to the underground reservoir. The DJB will add more ammonia removal plants to augment water availability, he said.

"DJB is making rigorous efforts to ensure that we have the complete infrastructure for providing 24/7 water supply by the next summer season," he said. The Minister has been having constant discussions and meetings with the Delhi Jal Board and other concerned departments. "Unique Water extractions and Ranney Wells are being made around Delhi to ensure a 24/7 water supply. If required, In Situ RO systems will be installed along with Tubewells to ensure best quality water for people," he said.

