DJB extends LPSC rebate scheme till September end

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday said that its Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) rebate scheme would be extended by three months to the end of September in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that the country is battling, adding that over 4 lakh consumers in the Capital had benefitted from the scheme as of June 30.



Under the rebate scheme, the DJB gives a 100 per cent rebate on Late Payment Surcharge for domestic and commercial consumers, whether they are consuming individually or in bulk. The scheme provides for a 100 per cent waiver of the LPSC amount accrued until March 31, for all categories of households under the property tax categorisation of civic bodies here.

Announcing the move to extend the scheme till September 30, DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said that this decision would benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to lockdown restrictions. In a DJB statement, Chadha said,

"The Delhi Jal Board is very much alive to the movement restriction and the inability of the consumer to visit the Zonal Revenue Office (ZRO) during this pandemic."

Under the scheme, households under the E, F, G and H categories will be exempted from paying 100 per cent of their pending water bills till March 31, category D would get a 75 per cent exemption, category C would get a 50 per cent exemption and categories A and B would get up to 25 per cent exemption on these amounts.

For consumers who have installed meters after the scheme started, an intimation must be provided to the ZRO with details of their name, address, K number and meter documents. The DJB has also provided for

a Meter Installation Intimation Box at the ZRO offices where these documents may be dropped.