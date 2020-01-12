DJB Chairman smells 'political conspiracy'

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board's Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday said that water being supplied from Haryana is contaminated with high amount of ammonia so that the production of water in Delhi decreased by 100 MGD.



Mohaniya said that water in Delhi comes from other states in which Haryana is the largest source.

"Since the announcement of elections, the amount of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana has increased a lot. This has affected the water supply in many parts of Delhi. As Haryana is ruled by BJP, these developments during the elections seem to be a political conspiracy," said Mohaniya.

DJB's Vice Chairman said said that because elections are going to be held in Delhi, BJP is conspiring to defame the honest government in Delhi.

He said that in the last 3 days, the level of Ammonia steadily increased from 1.2 ppm on 8th to 1.8 ppm on 9th to 2.7 ppm on the January 10. Due to this, DJB's water supply decreased by 100 MGD.

"BJP often accuses the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in the city. I want to tell everyone that the water being supplied in Delhi comes from the BJP ruled states. One of the major reasons behind the frequent complaints of dirty water in Delhi is the supply of contaminated water with waste, sewage, and filth from the Panipat Industrial Area in Haryana," said Mohaniya.

"Such developments just before the elections create doubt in anyone's mind. The reason for this suspicion is that on one hand, the Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the BJP led central government accused the Delhi Jal Board of supplying dirty water in Delhi and on the other hand contaminated dirty water is being supplied from the BJP ruled Haryana," added Mohaniya.