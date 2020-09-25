DJB approves 200 tubewells in Palla flood plains; one zone-one operator scheme

new delhi: Minister of Water and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain on Wednesday passed several projects which aimed at improving the water and sewer network of the DJB.



"To utilize the optimum potential of groundwater the Board approved the proposal to install 200 Tubewells in the flood plains of Palla in phased manner, particularly to meet the additional demand of water in summer season by the residents of Delhi," DJB said.

The Board accorded approval to the policy for Operation and Management of water and sewerage networks in entire Delhi (except 3PPP) areas for implementation of One Zone - One Operator schemes in Delhi Jal Board.

"The Board also accorded approval for a simplified procedure for new connection of water/sewer like only online application will be accepted for new connection in order to make system more simplified and paperless for people who can not apply online can take help of the facility of Mobile Sahayak under door step delivery of public services by calling 1076," a statement by DJB said.

It said that further in case where there is non-availability of ownership document, the applicant can submit one of the identity documents and three months paid electricity bills along with self declaration for obtaining water connection from DJB.

Meanwhile, the board also approved to provide civic amenities in the extended abadi of Kanjhawala, DSIIDC allotted a piece of land measuring 20,000sqm to Delhi Jal Board for construction of Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plant at Kanjhawala Village at a cost of approx. 29crore so that sewerage facilities can be provided in the extended abadi of village Kanjhawala.