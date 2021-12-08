DJ, wrestler among three held in Delhi for arms smuggling

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested three illegal arms smugglers in two separate operations on Friday and Monday respectively. Police also recovered 27 sophisticated firearms from their possession during the operations.



In the first instance, which took place on December 3, a team of the Special cell of Northern range nabbed an arms trafficker from the Sarai Kale Khan area of southeast Delhi. Later he was identified as Yogesh Patel aka Nilesh (22), a resident of Damoh of Madhya Pradesh. "He is a disc jockey by profession, who got lured into the supply of illicit firearms to earn easy money. We have recovered 12 pistols from his possession", DCP Special cell (NR) Rajeev Ranjan informed on Tuesday.

In the other operation, the Special Cell arrested two arms suppliers from the Rohini area of Delhi on Monday with 15 illegal firearms. Accused persons were identified as Pankaj Kumar Bhardwaj (20) and Jitendra alias Jittu (25), both are residents of Aligarh and Mathura, Western U.P.

"Pankaj is a wrestler but due to the pandemic, upcoming tournaments got cancelled. Later, he came in contact with Pawan, an arms supplier. Meanwhile, Pankaj too started supplying illegal weapons in Delhi, Mathura, and Aligarh. This time due to a large order for illegal weapons, he had convinced Jitender, who works as a driver, to join him. Both went to Khargone (MP) to take the illegal weapons", DCP Special Cell (NDR), Pramod Kushwah said.