Dists make a push for 100% vax; daily cases down to 2,779

New Delhi: Even as the Capital on Monday reported less than 3,000 fresh Covid cases in a day with the daily positivity rate slightly above 6 per cent, 38 more Covid deaths were added to the toll here. While the number of Covid-19 cases continues its decline after the record peak earlier this month, the Delhi government has now set up war rooms dedicated to achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the city.



These war rooms in each district comprise a dedicated workforce whose primary role is to remind people about their impending second dose by telephoning them and ensuring that they get jabbed. This comes as the eligible teens on Monday began their second dose coverage.

According to officials, the workforce in each district calls up around 10,000-15,000 people every day. A senior official of the west district administration said the war room in the district has yielded good results.

He said staffers in the war room check records and call up those beneficiaries that are yet to take the second dose and request them to get inoculated on priority.

Earlier, there were nearly 5 lakh people who had not taken the second jab and now, this number has come down to just around 1 lakh. This was achieved because of continuous monitoring. District Magistrate (South) Sonalika Jiwani said the war room in her district makes over 10,000 phones every day.

She said the administration, with the help of IT cell, prepares a chart of the location of those who haven't yet received the second dose and a ground workforce is sent to such addresses to remind and convince the people.

According to the latest update, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,30,268 and the death toll to 25,865. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 44847, including 40,476 RT-PCR ones, it said.