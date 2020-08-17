District Magistrate instructed to probe registry records

Gurugram: After a massive land registry scam in Gurugram led to at least six district officials being booked by local police the State government has now instructed the District Magistrate to probe all land registry records from April 2017 to July 2020 and submit its report in the first week of



September.

Following irregularities by the officials, the Haryana government suspended the process of land registration till August. The enormity of the scam could be gauged from the fact that in the matter of just two months it is officially estimated that more than 1,000 illegal registries were undertaken.

Subsequently, there was an FIR that was also filed against seven public officials. The investigations are being carried out by the state-run CID that comes directly under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. A mechanism is also now being created where the e-registration will be

undertaken.

In a district where the mushrooming of the illegal colonies continues to be a major challenge, officials acknowledge that illegal land registries are resulting in thousands of unaware residents living in the

colonies.