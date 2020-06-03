District judge of Rohini court tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: The district judge of the Rohini District Courts complex here tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the president of the bar association said.



District Judge R P Pandey's wife was found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday, advocate Mahavir Sharma, the president of the Rohini District Court Bar Association, said.

Both are in quarantine and undergoing treatment at home, he added.

The judge had last visited the courts complex on Saturday, Sharma said.

Four judges, who came in contact with the district judge, got themselves tested for the disease, he said, adding that while the results of two were negative, those of the other two judges were awaited.

Besides the judges, the court staff of the district judge also got themselves tested for COVID-19 and their results are yet to come, Sharma said.