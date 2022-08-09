Distribute National Flags to legal services authority: Court to man who insulted flag
New Delhi: A man who pleaded guilty in an alleged case of disrespecting the Indian National Flag was directed to distribute flags to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, which in turn would distribute them to child care homes [State v. Mohd Tariq Azi], according to legal news website Bar & Bench.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali heard Mohd Tariq Azi, who pleaded guilty of Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults of National Honour Act, 1971 after being found prima facie guilty.
His counsel submitted that the man had a clean record and felt remorse about his conduct. Taking a lenient view, the Court slapped him with a fine of Rs 2,000 for the alleged offence and said, "Accused is also directed to provide 20 National Flags having dimension 900x600mm and as per provisions of Flag Code of India, 2002 to Delhi State Legal Services Authority by August 8, 2022."
The legal services authority was directed to "ensure the distribution of these flags by the convict at child care institutions, educational institutions for children including madrasas under Delhi Waqf Board and children observation homes".
The matter was posted on August 16.
