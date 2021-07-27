Distress over faulty e-PoS, says activist

New Delhi: After having rolled out the e-PoS ration delivery system across Fair Price Shops in Delhi for PDS beneficiaries to access free ration, several technical glitches in the system have resulted in many not being able to access the ration they need, transparency and food rights activist Anjali Bhardwaj said on Monday.



In a series of tweets, Bhardwaj highlighted that many people in certain parts of the city were unable to access ration. The activist, who often works with Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan for the right to food, also posted several videos, where people can be seen talking about their grievances with the system.

Bhardwaj claimed that seven ration shops in Circle 50 of the city, had faulty or glitchy e-PoS machines, resulting in ration distribution being suspended there. She said many shopkeepers had also reached the Circle office with the faulty e-PoS machines.

The activist highlighted the cause of people like Sanno Devi, a resident of Jagadamba Camp and an elderly widow who can neither hear nor speak. She said she had a ration card but was unable to get ration because the machine was not registering her fingerprint.

Ankit Kumar, an auto driver had to go home empty handed as well after the ration shop's machine lost signal for the day.