Dist judge asked to file report on sentencing proceedings of lawyer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the District Judge (Headquarters) to file a report in relation to the trial court proceedings on sentencing of a lawyer who was convicted for assaulting a retired district court judge when she was an advocate.



The high court's direction came after being informed by the retired judge that two sitting district judges were present on the dias when the CMM was conducting the proceedings in the matter.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta wondered how two other district judges could be present in the courtroom when a particular court was being conducted.

"This has come as a surprise to us. So let us see and let them (district judge headquarters) respond," the bench said.

The high court was hearing a petition by retired district court judge Sujata Kohli seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against advocate Rajiv Khosla for allegedly interfering with the administration of justice after he was convicted for assaulting her when she was a lawyer and argued that no convict should be allowed to browbeat and bully the court.