Dist admin to set up online communication group to monitor home isolation patients

gurugram: Gurugram district administration is planning to set up an online communication group with COVID-19 patients who have been placed under home isolation.



The officials are collecting the contact details of all the patients so that important guidelines, advisories and suggestions can be shared through online text and video chats.

With the district administration now mulling over the prospect of creating a plasma bank, a list of those patients who have been cured of COVID-19 is also being drawn by the officials.

Out of more 1,200 patients who are receiving treatment in Gurugram, over 850 patients are receiving treatment under home isolation. With the number of cases not coming down, the administration foresees more patient to receive treatment under

home isolation.

By setting up a proper communication channel with these patients, the officials said that not only would it aid in helping these patients to recover faster but it would also be beneficial for the

family members.

With a large number of infected patients in Gurugram hiding the vital details, the officials of the district administration also hope that an open communication would help in removing the fears about the disease. The dangers posed by the late detection of the disease can be gauged from the fact that 35 per cent of the patients who died due to COVID-19 were non-comorbid.

The officials would also provide choices to the patients in government and paid isolation centres that can also be utilised by them if they do not want to be treated in their homes.

Other significant details like what foods and medicines to be consumed and also proper segregation of domestic and biomedical waste is also expected to be shared through the online communication

channel.