Dispose of service-related cases by July 15: Delhi govt
New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all its departmental heads to dispose of cases of service matters, including pension, by July 31, officials said on Wednesday.
A special drive will be held from June 15 to July 15 to address grievances of the former Delhi government employees concerning their pending pension matters, they said.
Delhi's chief secretary had last week reviewed the status of court cases relating to service matters, including pension cases, pending in various departments. As per official documents, there were 2,130 such pending court cases and the among departments with highest numbers of such cases were Delhi Transport Corporation, 1170, Education, 557, Health and Family Welfare, 175 and Services 73.
The delay in disposal of pension cases causes not only mental harassment and agony to retired government servants but compel them to face financial hardship even after having rendered a long service to the Delhi government, officials said citing the documents. The Delhi chief secretary is of the view that such a sizeable pendency of pension cases is "highly undesirable and against the service ethos", officials said.
"The Chief Secretary has desired that all the pending pension cases shall be decided by the concerned administrative departments in time bound manner by 31 July 2022 positively," a document said.
An analysis of grievances related to pending pension matters received at the office of the chief secretary noted administrative delays and non-observance of defined procedures for processing pension proposals as among the reasons for pending cases.
Delay in issuance of retirement orders, delayed submission of pension papers to the Principal Accounts Offices concerned, delay in obtaining vigilance clearance for retirement purposes, especially in respect of gazetted officers, incomplete forms, lapses like missing signatures, thumb impression and attestation among others are the other reasons for the lag in deciding pending pension matters, it stated.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
City reports 1,375 new cases as positivity rate crosses 7%15 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'15 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Heatwave back in parts of Capital as rain gives it a miss15 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
Bike-borne duo snatches gold chain of BJP leader15 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Family court judge shares personal mobile no., meets party in chamber15 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT