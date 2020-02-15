Discord among Shaheen Bagh protesters over meeting with Shah
New Delhi: As protest continues in Shaheen Bagh over issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a section of protesters is planning to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, while others are opposing it.
The protesters are divided into two groups. Besides, there are differences among the protesters of Shaheen Bagh to end the dharna.
"During the Shaheen Bagh protest at around 11 am on Saturday, a protestor named Asif Toofani announced, "We are ready to meet Amit Shah and we along with the elderly women, will visit him."
However, some women opposed Toofani's statement.
A protesting woman told IANS, "Who is he to take this decision? This demonstration belongs to the people and I shall not visit him. However, if the elderly people decide that we should go, we are ready."
In Shaheen Bagh, a meeting over teh meeting with Amit Shah is underway.
While, a section of protesters is adamant that they will not go to meet Shah. Others are saying that is there's a meeting, all the protesters will go to meet the Home Minister.
