Disburse Rs 80 crore to FPS dealers: Govt

New Delhi: Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain chaired a meeting for the release of margin money to the Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers. The Minister directed Commissioners of his department to disburse Rs 80 crore immediately to the dealers which was sanctioned by the Finance department earlier from the Contingency Fund. The Delhi government had increased the margin money from Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200 per quintal of food grains giving the FPS dealers Rs 130 per quintal profit.

The margin money for both the Schemes — Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and National Food Security will be released by Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited within two to three days and the move was also welcomed by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh. Hussain also said that an additional kit including pulses, sugar, oil, ghee and dry ration under Mukhyamantri Corona Sahayata Yojna was also distributed through the FPS owners during the Covid19 Pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought respo-nse of the AAP government on a plea by fair price shop owners alleging they have not been paid the margin money for ration supplied to beneficiaries under the various schemes.