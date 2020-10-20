'Disability-inclusive' development a focus in MPD-2041, says DDA

New Delhi: The first of these meetings is scheduled for October 21. The DDA and National Institute of Urban Affairs are developing the next MPD with a view to addressing the barriers that hinder the access and participation of persons with disabilities.



"With underlying principles of inherent dignity, non-discrimination, effective inclusion, respect for differences, equal opportunity, accessibility, gender equality, respect for evolving capacities of children with disabilities, the Master Plan for Delhi 2041 envisions the development of a disability-inclusive city", the DDA has said.

In fact, the DDA added that the MPD-2041 will move beyond creating ramps and accessible washrooms. It said it wants to understand the diverse necessities of people with disabilities and identify existing gaps that impede their experience of the city. This would include appropriate designs for educational facilities, vocational and skill development facilities, public spaces and economic participation.

The DDA added that they will also tackle invisible disabilities such as mental health disorders and the changes required with respect to age, gender and socio-economic

background.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) like Ayushkama Foundation, Chronic Pain India, Astha Foundation, Svayam, Main Bhi Dilli campaign and others will also be part of this engagement initiative.

Registrations for this consultation will be open till October 20. Subsequently, a link to the consultation with the time slot of the consultation and reference material will be shared through an email.